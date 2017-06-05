Ex-boyfriend arrested, charged for di...

Ex-boyfriend arrested, charged for distributing 'intimate' photos

47 min ago Read more: CBC News

A man was arrested after he was found near his ex-girlfriend's home, and will be facing charges of distributing intimate images. Patrol officers were called just before 10 p.m. by a woman in Mount Pearl who said her ex was violating a court order by having "continuous communication" with her over the last several weeks.

