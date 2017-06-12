Eleven names added to Newfoundland and Labrador impaired driving victims memorial
The names of 51 victims now rest on the provincial memorial to victims of drunk drivers in Grand Falls-Windsor. Mothers Against Drunk Drivers is responsible for organizing the annual event and say next year they already know of 12 more names to be added to the memorial.
