Early Sunday morning fire destroys ho...

Early Sunday morning fire destroys home in Goulds

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Telegram

Platoon chief Tony Renouf of the St. John's Regional fire department said they received the call at 11:37 p.m. Saturday night but by the time firefighters arrived on scene, the interior of the home was completely engulfed in flames. He said this prevented them from fighting the blaze from inside and they had to establish an outside defensive battle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newfoundland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 5 hr Fitness Cencer 62,356
News Human Rights Commission recognizes Internationa... May 17 Jeeshush Sheeeria 1
News Editorial: Young and homeless May 17 LMLS 1
News Cell tower badly needed: Rogers (Jul '14) May '17 just like here 6
News a Beyond bizarre:a N.L. premier under fire afte... May '17 Ex Senator Santpo... 1
News Community activities, meetings (Jul '09) Apr '17 Grandparent in Mi... 5
Thinking of moving to Newfoundland - help and a... (Jan '07) Apr '17 mella 89
See all Newfoundland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newfoundland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Climate Change
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. China
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Newfoundland

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,501 • Total comments across all topics: 281,510,054

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC