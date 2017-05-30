Early Sunday morning fire destroys home in Goulds
Platoon chief Tony Renouf of the St. John's Regional fire department said they received the call at 11:37 p.m. Saturday night but by the time firefighters arrived on scene, the interior of the home was completely engulfed in flames. He said this prevented them from fighting the blaze from inside and they had to establish an outside defensive battle.
