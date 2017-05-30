Detour of duty: St. John's closures planned while major work being done

Parts of Military Road in St. John's will be closed to traffic for several weeks, while repair works gets underway starting June 5. St. John's drivers can expect detours and disruptions in the coming weeks as several city roads will be closed while major repair work gets underway. Starting Monday, Military Road from Garrison Hill to Rawlins Cross will see sidewalk, curb and street rehabilitation - a project that will continue until July 21. "It's a project that was originally scheduled for last year but because of time constraints was put off to this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.