Court hears suspect in triple murder re-enacted child's killing for police

A man accused of three murders in southern Alberta, including those of a father and daughter, re-enacted for police how he killed the girl. Jurors at Derek Saretzky's trial in Lethbridge have heard that he had already confessed to kidnapping and killing two-year-old Hailey Dunbar-Blanchette as well as to slaying her father Terry Blanchette.

