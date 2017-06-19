County councillor steps down from cabinet following 'breach of protocol'

Cllr Alan Cockburn, who represents St John's in Kenilworth, is no longer the portfolio holder for transport after only being appointed in the role this May. A spokesman for the county council said: "Agreement has been reached for Cllr Cockburn to step down from his position on Cabinet following an unintended breach of protocol, which is currently being considered by the council's Monitoring Officer. He was due to chair a meeting on Wednesday June 21 on the possible installation of speed humps in Leyes Lane, Kenilworth, but this was instead chaired by Environment portfolio holder Cllr Jeff Clarke.

