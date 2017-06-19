County councillor steps down from cabinet following 'breach of protocol'
Cllr Alan Cockburn, who represents St John's in Kenilworth, is no longer the portfolio holder for transport after only being appointed in the role this May. A spokesman for the county council said: "Agreement has been reached for Cllr Cockburn to step down from his position on Cabinet following an unintended breach of protocol, which is currently being considered by the council's Monitoring Officer. He was due to chair a meeting on Wednesday June 21 on the possible installation of speed humps in Leyes Lane, Kenilworth, but this was instead chaired by Environment portfolio holder Cllr Jeff Clarke.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenilworth Weekly News.
Add your comments below
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|4 hr
|anon
|62,380
|Activist vying for non-binary birth certificate...
|7 hr
|TerriB1
|1
|Supreme Court Chief Justice Beverley McLachlin ...
|Jun 16
|pretty closed club
|1
|The GPS of its time: Surveyor James Cook rememb...
|Jun 16
|Sub hit by while ...
|1
|Liberals to spend nearly $2.5-billion to keep u...
|Jun 16
|Sub hit by while ...
|1
|3-year wait for psychiatrist too long, says Ste...
|Jun 8
|Humanspirit
|1
|Human Rights Commission recognizes Internationa...
|May '17
|Jeeshush Sheeeria
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newfoundland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC