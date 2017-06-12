Corner Brook man wanted on assault ch...

Corner Brook man wanted on assault charges arrested, released

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Western Star

The Corner Brook man was the subject of a press release issued by the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary Monday, which said Bell was wanted in connection with an alleged assault. Bell, 23, was arrested early Tuesday morning and appeared in provincial court later in the day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Western Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newfoundland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) Sun Just Saying 62,369
News 3-year wait for psychiatrist too long, says Ste... Jun 8 Humanspirit 1
News Human Rights Commission recognizes Internationa... May 17 Jeeshush Sheeeria 1
News Editorial: Young and homeless May 17 LMLS 1
News Cell tower badly needed: Rogers (Jul '14) May '17 just like here 6
News a Beyond bizarre:a N.L. premier under fire afte... May '17 Ex Senator Santpo... 1
News Community activities, meetings (Jul '09) Apr '17 Grandparent in Mi... 5
See all Newfoundland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newfoundland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Newfoundland

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,345 • Total comments across all topics: 281,752,776

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC