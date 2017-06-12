Corner Brook man wanted on assault charges arrested, released
The Corner Brook man was the subject of a press release issued by the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary Monday, which said Bell was wanted in connection with an alleged assault. Bell, 23, was arrested early Tuesday morning and appeared in provincial court later in the day.
