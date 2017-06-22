Corner Brook lawyer Robby Ash preparing to use Jordan ruling for some of his clients
Diane Crocker/The Western Star Lawyers Brian Dunphy, left, and Robby Ash are seen in provincial court in Corner Brook in this Western Star file photo. Robby Ash was waiting until Friday before finishing working on two applications he'll soon be arguing earnestly in court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|21 hr
|Roxy
|62,371
|Supreme Court Chief Justice Beverley McLachlin ...
|Fri
|pretty closed club
|1
|The GPS of its time: Surveyor James Cook rememb...
|Fri
|Sub hit by while ...
|1
|Liberals to spend nearly $2.5-billion to keep u...
|Fri
|Sub hit by while ...
|1
|3-year wait for psychiatrist too long, says Ste...
|Jun 8
|Humanspirit
|1
|Human Rights Commission recognizes Internationa...
|May '17
|Jeeshush Sheeeria
|1
|Editorial: Young and homeless
|May '17
|LMLS
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newfoundland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC