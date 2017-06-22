Corner Brook lawyer Robby Ash prepari...

Corner Brook lawyer Robby Ash preparing to use Jordan ruling for some of his clients

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Telegram

Diane Crocker/The Western Star Lawyers Brian Dunphy, left, and Robby Ash are seen in provincial court in Corner Brook in this Western Star file photo. Robby Ash was waiting until Friday before finishing working on two applications he'll soon be arguing earnestly in court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newfoundland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 21 hr Roxy 62,371
News Supreme Court Chief Justice Beverley McLachlin ... Fri pretty closed club 1
News The GPS of its time: Surveyor James Cook rememb... Fri Sub hit by while ... 1
News Liberals to spend nearly $2.5-billion to keep u... Fri Sub hit by while ... 1
News 3-year wait for psychiatrist too long, says Ste... Jun 8 Humanspirit 1
News Human Rights Commission recognizes Internationa... May '17 Jeeshush Sheeeria 1
News Editorial: Young and homeless May '17 LMLS 1
See all Newfoundland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newfoundland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Newfoundland

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,576 • Total comments across all topics: 281,842,125

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC