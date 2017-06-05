Corner Brook firefighters union says ...

Corner Brook firefighters union says members who attended mayor's announcement were off-duty

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Telegram

Geoff Sparkes, left, president of International Association of Fire Fighters Local 1222 at the Corner Brook Fire Department, and Corner Brook city councilor Tony Buckle. The union representing firefighters at the Corner Brook Fire Department says a city councillor inquired about who was on shift the day some members attended Mayor Charles Pender's announcement he was seeking re-election.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newfoundland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 1 hr Isaac 62,365
News 3-year wait for psychiatrist too long, says Ste... Thu Humanspirit 1
News Human Rights Commission recognizes Internationa... May 17 Jeeshush Sheeeria 1
News Editorial: Young and homeless May 17 LMLS 1
News Cell tower badly needed: Rogers (Jul '14) May '17 just like here 6
News a Beyond bizarre:a N.L. premier under fire afte... May '17 Ex Senator Santpo... 1
News Community activities, meetings (Jul '09) Apr '17 Grandparent in Mi... 5
See all Newfoundland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newfoundland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Newfoundland

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,749 • Total comments across all topics: 281,654,278

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC