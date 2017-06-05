Corner Brook comedian Trent McClellan joining 'This Hour Has 22 Minutes'
The stand-up comedian spent some time earlier this year as part of the satirical television show's writing team. His Facebook post Tuesday morning confirmed he has landed the gig with the show, which also stars mostly fellow comedians from Newfoundland and Labrador.
