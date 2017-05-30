Columnist predicts St. John's will have a hockey team again in 2018

With the St. John's IceCaps, gone to Laval, Que., there will be no more faceoffs, fights or 50/50 draws at the downtown St. John's venue in 2017 - but there is hope for 2018. For months, former St. John's IceCaps CEO Glenn Stanford has made it clear that he is trying to attract a Quebec Major Junior Hockey League team to the capital city.

