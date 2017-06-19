Coding in the classroom: Clarenville teacher awarded Educator's Innovation grant
Students at Clarenville's Riverside Elementary who are learning some unique computer programing skills now have an additional $2,500 for the purchase of computer equipment. Teacher Jamie Loveless's project proposal "Computer Literacy in the Elementary Classroom" was awarded an Educator's Innovation grant from the Newfoundland and Labrador English School District .
