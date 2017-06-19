Clarenville's Sydney Wells on screen again
For Sydney Wells of Clarenville, being involved in the arts community in St. John's has made adjusting to life in the province's capital city easier than it otherwise might have been. The 19-year-old, who is heading into her third year of studies at Memorial University, is looking forward to this year's Nickel Independent Film Festival.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nor'Wester.
Add your comments below
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|9 hr
|Truth
|62,375
|Supreme Court Chief Justice Beverley McLachlin ...
|Jun 16
|pretty closed club
|1
|The GPS of its time: Surveyor James Cook rememb...
|Jun 16
|Sub hit by while ...
|1
|Liberals to spend nearly $2.5-billion to keep u...
|Jun 16
|Sub hit by while ...
|1
|3-year wait for psychiatrist too long, says Ste...
|Jun 8
|Humanspirit
|1
|Human Rights Commission recognizes Internationa...
|May '17
|Jeeshush Sheeeria
|1
|Editorial: Young and homeless
|May '17
|LMLS
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newfoundland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC