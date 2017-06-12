China and Alberta sign memorandum of ...

China and Alberta sign memorandum of understanding on film industry

Read more: The Guardian

A memorandum of understanding between a delegation from Guangdong province and the Alberta Media Production Industries Association was signed Monday during the Banff World Media Festival. There are 250 million people living in Guangdong and that means a chance to showcase Alberta stories to a massive audience.

Newfoundland

