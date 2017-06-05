Charity leg wax will kick off fundraising cycle ride for bereaved children
Lee Cox, Angelo Compagnone and Gary Matthews have agreed to take the pain to raise money for Scotty's Little Soldiers, a military charity which helps children if a parent is killed in action. The leg wax will take place at The Pavilion in Cripplegate Park, St John's, at 7.30pm on Saturday night, with the help of St John's business Dawn Beauty.
