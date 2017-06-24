Cathedral of St. John's reopens after...

Cathedral of St. John's reopens after renovation

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: The Verona-Cedar Grove Times

Newly restored Cathedral of St. John's reopens in Paterson Catholics gather for the solemn re-dedication of the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist in Paterson Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2tHe2e0 PATERSON - At the dedication ceremony for the newly restored Cathedral of St. John the Baptist , there was no shortage of awe at the work that had been done. Those who visited the church were struck by its faA ade and the upgrades to its interior.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Verona-Cedar Grove Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newfoundland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) Fri anon 62,380
News Activist vying for non-binary birth certificate... Jun 23 TerriB1 1
News Supreme Court Chief Justice Beverley McLachlin ... Jun 16 pretty closed club 1
News The GPS of its time: Surveyor James Cook rememb... Jun 16 Sub hit by while ... 1
News Liberals to spend nearly $2.5-billion to keep u... Jun 16 Sub hit by while ... 1
News 3-year wait for psychiatrist too long, says Ste... Jun 8 Humanspirit 1
News Human Rights Commission recognizes Internationa... May '17 Jeeshush Sheeeria 1
See all Newfoundland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newfoundland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Iran
  5. U.S. Open
  1. China
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Newfoundland

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,267 • Total comments across all topics: 282,020,876

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC