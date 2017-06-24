Cathedral of St. John's reopens after renovation
Newly restored Cathedral of St. John's reopens in Paterson Catholics gather for the solemn re-dedication of the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist in Paterson Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2tHe2e0 PATERSON - At the dedication ceremony for the newly restored Cathedral of St. John the Baptist , there was no shortage of awe at the work that had been done. Those who visited the church were struck by its faA ade and the upgrades to its interior.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Verona-Cedar Grove Times.
Add your comments below
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|Fri
|anon
|62,380
|Activist vying for non-binary birth certificate...
|Jun 23
|TerriB1
|1
|Supreme Court Chief Justice Beverley McLachlin ...
|Jun 16
|pretty closed club
|1
|The GPS of its time: Surveyor James Cook rememb...
|Jun 16
|Sub hit by while ...
|1
|Liberals to spend nearly $2.5-billion to keep u...
|Jun 16
|Sub hit by while ...
|1
|3-year wait for psychiatrist too long, says Ste...
|Jun 8
|Humanspirit
|1
|Human Rights Commission recognizes Internationa...
|May '17
|Jeeshush Sheeeria
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newfoundland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC