Carbonear dedicates new walking trail to first female council member

14 hrs ago Read more: Telegram

Carbonear's new walking trail, which has been dedicated to the town's first female councillor, has been officially opened to the public. The town of Carbonear held an event at the entrance to the new walking trail on Friday afternoon, June 16th, and saw around 40 people attend, including members of council and Ken McDonald, MP for the riding of Avalon.

