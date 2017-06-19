Car destroyed, 4 injured in moose-veh...

Car destroyed, 4 injured in moose-vehicle collision near Foxtrap

One vehicle was destroyed and another went off the road in a moose-vehicle collision near the Foxtrap weigh scales on the TCH, Thursday night. Four people were injured when a car struck a moose on the Trans-Canada Highway on the outskirts of St. John's Thursday night.

Newfoundland

