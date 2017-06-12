Canadian musical 'Come From Away' helps kick off Tonys with 'Welcome to the Rock'

Host Kevin Spacey kicked off the Tony Awards telecast on Sunday night with a comedic medley of the best musical nominees - including Canadian show "Come From Away." "The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg joined Spacey onstage to offer him advice about helming the show, and the duo engaged in tongue-in-cheek banter with a nod to Newfoundland, where "Come From Away" is set.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.