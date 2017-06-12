Canadian musical 'Come From Away' hel...

Canadian musical 'Come From Away' helps kick off Tonys with 'Welcome to the Rock'

Host Kevin Spacey kicked off the Tony Awards telecast on Sunday night with a comedic medley of the best musical nominees - including Canadian show "Come From Away." "The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg joined Spacey onstage to offer him advice about helming the show, and the duo engaged in tongue-in-cheek banter with a nod to Newfoundland, where "Come From Away" is set.

Newfoundland

