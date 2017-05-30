Canadian among the dead following terrorist attack in London
A Canadian was among those killed in a terror attack on London Bridge and a bustling market in the U.K. capital, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said. Trudeau said in a written statement released Sunday that the government wouldn't be commenting further on the death out of respect for the family.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.
Add your comments below
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|2 hr
|MMC716
|62,360
|Human Rights Commission recognizes Internationa...
|May 17
|Jeeshush Sheeeria
|1
|Editorial: Young and homeless
|May 17
|LMLS
|1
|Cell tower badly needed: Rogers (Jul '14)
|May '17
|just like here
|6
|a Beyond bizarre:a N.L. premier under fire afte...
|May '17
|Ex Senator Santpo...
|1
|Community activities, meetings (Jul '09)
|Apr '17
|Grandparent in Mi...
|5
|Thinking of moving to Newfoundland - help and a... (Jan '07)
|Apr '17
|mella
|89
Find what you want!
Search Newfoundland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC