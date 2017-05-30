Canadian among the dead following ter...

Canadian among the dead following terrorist attack in London

A Canadian was among those killed in a terror attack on London Bridge and a bustling market in the U.K. capital, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said. Trudeau said in a written statement released Sunday that the government wouldn't be commenting further on the death out of respect for the family.

