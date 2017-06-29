Canada is not about 'bricks and mortar,' PM tells critics of Canada 150 choices
Justin Trudeau pointed Thursday to an icebreaker's voyage as a fine example of Canada 150 celebrations, but critics say he's missed the boat in terms of a lasting, bricks-and-mortar legacy from the anniversary. The prime minister clambered onto the former coast guard ship Polar Prince to talk to scientists who are collecting information on the oceans off three Canadian coasts this summer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SooToday.
Add your comments below
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|55 min
|Schizo
|62,390
|Activist vying for non-binary birth certificate...
|Jun 23
|TerriB1
|1
|Supreme Court Chief Justice Beverley McLachlin ...
|Jun 16
|pretty closed club
|1
|The GPS of its time: Surveyor James Cook rememb...
|Jun 16
|Sub hit by while ...
|1
|Liberals to spend nearly $2.5-billion to keep u...
|Jun 16
|Sub hit by while ...
|1
|3-year wait for psychiatrist too long, says Ste...
|Jun 8
|Humanspirit
|1
|Human Rights Commission recognizes Internationa...
|May '17
|Jeeshush Sheeeria
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newfoundland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC