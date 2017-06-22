Calgary police say reports of shooting at city's airport were unfounded
Passengers, guests and workers at the airport spent several minutes in hiding on Friday after word spread of an active shooter in one of the facility's terminals. Calgary police were called to the scene at about 5 p.m. and scoured the building before determining it was a hoax.
