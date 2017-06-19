Busy summer of training air cadets ahead at Gander Flight Training School

A record number of air cadets will be learning how to fly at the province's only flight training school this summer. Sixteen air cadets, nine females and seven males, will be trained at Gander Flight Training School for six to seven weeks starting July 3. "These air cadets receive theoretical and practical lessons in accordance with Transport Canada standards to obtain a power plane pilot license," GFT president and CEO Patrick White said in a news release.

