Busy summer of training air cadets ahead at Gander Flight Training School
A record number of air cadets will be learning how to fly at the province's only flight training school this summer. Sixteen air cadets, nine females and seven males, will be trained at Gander Flight Training School for six to seven weeks starting July 3. "These air cadets receive theoretical and practical lessons in accordance with Transport Canada standards to obtain a power plane pilot license," GFT president and CEO Patrick White said in a news release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nor'Wester.
Add your comments below
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|8 hr
|anon
|62,380
|Activist vying for non-binary birth certificate...
|12 hr
|TerriB1
|1
|Supreme Court Chief Justice Beverley McLachlin ...
|Jun 16
|pretty closed club
|1
|The GPS of its time: Surveyor James Cook rememb...
|Jun 16
|Sub hit by while ...
|1
|Liberals to spend nearly $2.5-billion to keep u...
|Jun 16
|Sub hit by while ...
|1
|3-year wait for psychiatrist too long, says Ste...
|Jun 8
|Humanspirit
|1
|Human Rights Commission recognizes Internationa...
|May '17
|Jeeshush Sheeeria
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newfoundland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC