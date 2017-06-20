BUSINESS: Helping students move into world of work

Students at a school in Marlborough will have the opportunity to quiz a leading Wiltshire lawyer about moving into the world of work. Fiona Kellow, partner and head of private client at Thrings, has been appointed Enterprise Adviser by St John's International Academy and the Careers & Enterprise Company, where she will develop employer-led career strategies for students with senior leaders helping students negotiate their transition from education to the world of work and enhancing their future prospects..

