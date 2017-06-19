'Brought tears to my eyes': N.L. man ...

'Brought tears to my eyes': N.L. man travels to Alberta for restored plane's takeoff

Gary Moore works with CBC's bureau in Corner Brook, and is heard frequently on the Corner Brook Morning Show. The Canso aircraft has shaped the life of a St. Anthony man - for better or for worse - in many ways, and it was an emotional experience watching the restored aircraft take to the skies in Alberta on Father's Day.

