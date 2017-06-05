Book of verse is a real family affair
Former Worcester resident Jenni Hyatt, who lived in St John's from 1976 to 1997, has recently published her first collection of poetry, entitled "Perhaps One Day". Mrs Hyatt lived in Comer Road, taught English in local schools and was a member of Bromyard Road Methodist Church, where, for a number of years she was a Sunday School teacher.
