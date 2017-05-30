Bank of Canada unveils new $10 at Newfoundland and Labrador event
T he Bank of Canada today marked the new the Canada 150 commemorative bank note with an event at Signal Hill in St. John's. The note also features Agnes McPhail, the first woman elected to the House of Commons; James Gladstone, Canada's first First Nations senator; Sir George-A Canadians can obtain the note at financial institutions, according to the Bank of Canada.
