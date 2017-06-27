Arson charge laid in connection to Waterford Manor fire
The fire at Waterford Manor in St. John's broke out on the evening of July 7, 2016, after two explosions in the building. The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary has laid arson charges in connection to last summer's fire at a heritage building in the west end of St. John's.
