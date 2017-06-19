Andy Wells suspended from N.L.'s Public Utilities Board after Telegram interview
Public Utilities Board chariman Andy Wells has been suspended with pay, pending the outcome of a review of his conduct related to a series of angry, threatening emails he sent to various members of St. John's city council. Justice and Public Safety Minister Andrew Parsons said he couldn't go into specifics of the matter, pending the outcome of the review.
