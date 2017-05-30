Alleged threats, assault with a knife...

Alleged threats, assault with a knife leads to charges

Read more: CBC News

Police say a man is facing a number of charges after an alleged assault with a weapon in Moreton's Harbour on Thursday. Twillingate RCMP were called just before 10:30 a.m., on reports of a man being threatened by another man with a knife.

