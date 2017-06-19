Alleged Corner Brook jewelry store thief may request to have charges waived to Ontario
It looks like a 16-year-old boy from Ontario will be pleading guilty to charges filed against him in this province for a May crime spree that included a theft from Alteen's Jewellery in Corner Brook. The boy, whose identity is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, appeared in provincial court here on Wednesday afternoon.
