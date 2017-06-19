Activist vying for non-binary birth certificate taking N.L. to...
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. - A transgender activist vying for a non-binary birth certificate is taking legal action against the Newfoundland and Labrador government. Gemma Hickey has filed an application with the province's Supreme Court in St. John's challenging the change-of-sex designation provision of the Vital Statistics Act, saying it is unconstitutional and violates provincial and federal human rights legislation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northern Life.
Add your comments below
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|13 hr
|anon
|62,380
|Activist vying for non-binary birth certificate...
|16 hr
|TerriB1
|1
|Supreme Court Chief Justice Beverley McLachlin ...
|Jun 16
|pretty closed club
|1
|The GPS of its time: Surveyor James Cook rememb...
|Jun 16
|Sub hit by while ...
|1
|Liberals to spend nearly $2.5-billion to keep u...
|Jun 16
|Sub hit by while ...
|1
|3-year wait for psychiatrist too long, says Ste...
|Jun 8
|Humanspirit
|1
|Human Rights Commission recognizes Internationa...
|May '17
|Jeeshush Sheeeria
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newfoundland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC