Activist vying for non-binary birth certificate taking N.L. to...

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. - A transgender activist vying for a non-binary birth certificate is taking legal action against the Newfoundland and Labrador government. Gemma Hickey has filed an application with the province's Supreme Court in St. John's challenging the change-of-sex designation provision of the Vital Statistics Act, saying it is unconstitutional and violates provincial and federal human rights legislation.

