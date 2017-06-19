Accused from Newfoundland and Labrador released to face charges in home province
A woman from Newfoundland and Labrador is return to provincial court in Cape Breton in August to enter pleas on multiple breach charges. Kerry O'Quinn, 34, of Country Drive, Kippens, N.L., is charged with five counts of breaching court orders after she was arrested Wednesday in North Sydney.
