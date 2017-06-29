A young man's life improves slightly but family can't forgive drunk driver
He suffers from a brain injury caused by an ATV driver who was drinking. A tragic crash took away all of 21-year-old Colby Duffenais' abilities and even though he is now out of hospital and home with his family, there is no peace.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|6 hr
|Anon
|62,389
|Activist vying for non-binary birth certificate...
|Jun 23
|TerriB1
|1
|Supreme Court Chief Justice Beverley McLachlin ...
|Jun 16
|pretty closed club
|1
|The GPS of its time: Surveyor James Cook rememb...
|Jun 16
|Sub hit by while ...
|1
|Liberals to spend nearly $2.5-billion to keep u...
|Jun 16
|Sub hit by while ...
|1
|3-year wait for psychiatrist too long, says Ste...
|Jun 8
|Humanspirit
|1
|Human Rights Commission recognizes Internationa...
|May '17
|Jeeshush Sheeeria
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newfoundland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC