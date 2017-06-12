A Father's Day surprise for Clarenvil...

A Father's Day surprise for Clarenville's Hunt family

As students, parents, teachers, minor hockey players and community members filed into the Eastlink Events Centre Wednesday morning, several different people remarked, "be sure to get your tissues ready." The event was a public screening of a video, which captured a special event by WestJet and Ronald McDonald House Charities , when they presented a Father's Day surprise for the Hunt family of Clarenville.

