A Father's Day surprise for Clarenville's Hunt family
As students, parents, teachers, minor hockey players and community members filed into the Eastlink Events Centre Wednesday morning, several different people remarked, "be sure to get your tissues ready." The event was a public screening of a video, which captured a special event by WestJet and Ronald McDonald House Charities , when they presented a Father's Day surprise for the Hunt family of Clarenville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.
Add your comments below
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|14 hr
|amen I say to you
|62,370
|3-year wait for psychiatrist too long, says Ste...
|Jun 8
|Humanspirit
|1
|Human Rights Commission recognizes Internationa...
|May 17
|Jeeshush Sheeeria
|1
|Editorial: Young and homeless
|May 17
|LMLS
|1
|Cell tower badly needed: Rogers (Jul '14)
|May '17
|just like here
|6
|a Beyond bizarre:a N.L. premier under fire afte...
|May '17
|Ex Senator Santpo...
|1
|Community activities, meetings (Jul '09)
|Apr '17
|Grandparent in Mi...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Newfoundland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC