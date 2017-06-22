22nd Harry Hibbs album features never...

22nd Harry Hibbs album features never-before-released single

The new Harry Hibbs album collects for the first time on CD and MP3 the surviving recordings he made during his seven-year run on television. For 21 years, Hibbs was one of Newfoundland's most successful musical exports.

Newfoundland

