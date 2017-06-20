2017 Salmon Festival plans shaping up

2017 Salmon Festival plans shaping up

When it comes to the Exploits Salmon Festival, Mayor Barry Manuel believes the event is back to its roots as a "pride-filled community event" and that approach will build on last year's success. "It's not just about a concert on Saturday - it's a full weekend of activities and we want people to come and enjoy with us,' Manuel said while addressing sponsors and staff at a media conference at the town hall Wednesday morning.

Newfoundland

