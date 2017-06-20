2017 Salmon Festival plans shaping up

When it comes to the Exploits Salmon Festival, Mayor Barry Manuel believes the event is back to its roots as a "pride-filled community event" and that approach will build on last year's success. "It's not just about a concert on Saturday - it's a full weekend of activities and we want people to come and enjoy with us,' Manuel said while addressing sponsors and staff at a media conference at the town hall Wednesday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Compass.