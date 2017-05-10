Youths charged with stealing Hyundai Tucson from St. John's dealership

An 18-year-old and two youths, who apparently thought the 2017 Hyundai Tucson was a steal, have been arrested. A brand new Tucson was stolen from Capital Hyundai in St. John's in the early hours of Friday, May 5. The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary located the vehicle on Suvla Street in the city on Thursday.

