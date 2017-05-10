Youths charged with stealing Hyundai Tucson from St. John's dealership
An 18-year-old and two youths, who apparently thought the 2017 Hyundai Tucson was a steal, have been arrested. A brand new Tucson was stolen from Capital Hyundai in St. John's in the early hours of Friday, May 5. The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary located the vehicle on Suvla Street in the city on Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.
Add your comments below
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|Wed
|Gumbo
|62,293
|Cell tower badly needed: Rogers (Jul '14)
|May 3
|just like here
|6
|a Beyond bizarre:a N.L. premier under fire afte...
|May 1
|Ex Senator Santpo...
|1
|Community activities, meetings (Jul '09)
|Apr 21
|Grandparent in Mi...
|5
|Thinking of moving to Newfoundland - help and a... (Jan '07)
|Apr 14
|mella
|89
|Food for Life distributes to eight Halton Hills... (Sep '15)
|Mar '17
|bureaucratic-eh
|3
|Drinking water workshop today in Gander
|Mar '17
|need xpensive fil...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newfoundland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC