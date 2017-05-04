Yellow bench encourages Gonzaga students to take - and talk about - mental health breaks
Students at Gonzaga High School in St. John's now have a special place to think about and discuss their mental health, thanks to a national project started by a father who lost his son to suicide. The friendship bench is one 32 benches installed at schools and campuses across Canada.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
