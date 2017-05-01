Wintry weather persists in Newfoundla...

Wintry weather persists in Newfoundland and Labrador

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Telegram

Most of the island expected to get an extended period of freezing rain starting Tuesday night and lasting until Wednesday morning, Environment Canada says. The freezing rain will last four to eight hours, causing slippery road conditions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newfoundland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cell tower badly needed: Rogers (Jul '14) 3 hr just like here 6
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 4 hr Kaukus 62,260
News a Beyond bizarre:a N.L. premier under fire afte... Mon Ex Senator Santpo... 1
News Community activities, meetings (Jul '09) Apr 21 Grandparent in Mi... 5
Thinking of moving to Newfoundland - help and a... (Jan '07) Apr 14 mella 89
News Food for Life distributes to eight Halton Hills... (Sep '15) Mar '17 bureaucratic-eh 3
News Drinking water workshop today in Gander Mar '17 need xpensive fil... 1
See all Newfoundland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newfoundland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Newfoundland

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,046 • Total comments across all topics: 280,742,608

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC