Weather Network forecasting cool summer for Labrador, northern Newfoundland

21 hrs ago

The Weather Network released its forecast for June to August today and its predicting a cooler than normal summer for Labrador and northern Newfoundland. In Atlantic Canada, warm water to the south and cold water to the east should create "a rollercoaster of temperatures," the network's meteorologists predict, with extended periods of above seasonal and below seasonal weather.

Newfoundland

