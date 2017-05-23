Video of fight with Syrian, Canadian students sparks protest at Alberta school
Educators and RCMP are trying to keep the peace at a central Alberta school after someone posted a video on social media of a fight between a small group of Syrian and Canadian students. The scuffle outside Lindsay Thurber Comprehensive High School last week attracted online comments accusing the immigrants of whipping students and accusing school officials of not disciplining the Syrians.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Western Star.
Add your comments below
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|5 hr
|Anonymous
|62,320
|Human Rights Commission recognizes Internationa...
|May 17
|Jeeshush Sheeeria
|1
|Editorial: Young and homeless
|May 17
|LMLS
|1
|Cell tower badly needed: Rogers (Jul '14)
|May 3
|just like here
|6
|a Beyond bizarre:a N.L. premier under fire afte...
|May 1
|Ex Senator Santpo...
|1
|Community activities, meetings (Jul '09)
|Apr '17
|Grandparent in Mi...
|5
|Thinking of moving to Newfoundland - help and a... (Jan '07)
|Apr '17
|mella
|89
Find what you want!
Search Newfoundland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC