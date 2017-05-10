Trout season opening in insular Newfoundland on Monday
Anglers are allowed a dozen trout or five pounds plus one trout, round weight . Special trout management areas opening on Monday include Indian Bay Watershed, Northwest Brook Watershed, Middle Brook Watershed and Jonathan's Brook Watershed.
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|Wed
|Gumbo
|62,293
|Cell tower badly needed: Rogers (Jul '14)
|May 3
|just like here
|6
|a Beyond bizarre:a N.L. premier under fire afte...
|May 1
|Ex Senator Santpo...
|1
|Community activities, meetings (Jul '09)
|Apr 21
|Grandparent in Mi...
|5
|Thinking of moving to Newfoundland - help and a... (Jan '07)
|Apr 14
|mella
|89
|Food for Life distributes to eight Halton Hills... (Sep '15)
|Mar '17
|bureaucratic-eh
|3
|Drinking water workshop today in Gander
|Mar '17
|need xpensive fil...
|1
