Trout season opening in insular Newfoundland on Monday

13 hrs ago Read more: The Compass

Anglers are allowed a dozen trout or five pounds plus one trout, round weight . Special trout management areas opening on Monday include Indian Bay Watershed, Northwest Brook Watershed, Middle Brook Watershed and Jonathan's Brook Watershed.

