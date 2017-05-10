Trial begins for 2 men accused in tar...

Trial begins for 2 men accused in targeted shootings in St. John's

Jason Earl Marsh, left, and Christopher Shaw are charged in a shooting incident on Boyle Street in St. John's in 2013. The trial for two men accused of attempted murder and aggravated assault in separate targeted shootings in St. John's in 2013 began in Supreme Court on Wednesday.

