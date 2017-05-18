Transgender community, NDP urge Trude...

Transgender community, NDP urge Trudeau government to change travel regulations

Transgender Canadians and the NDP want the federal government to change a travel regulation that could allow officials to prevent members of their community from boarding a plane. The regulation prohibits air carriers from transporting a passenger if the person "does not appear to be of the gender indicated on the identification presented."

Newfoundland

