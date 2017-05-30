Torbay students take responsibility, clean up May 24 field party mess
It appears some of the teenagers who left behind a field of garbage, a dozen pieces of furniture, and two large fire pits after a May 24 weekend party in Torbay have returned to help clean up their mess. The town of Torbay had expected it would have to pay upwards of $4000 to restore Gosse's Meadow at Great Pond to its former state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|20 min
|CC Benefactor
|62,341
|Human Rights Commission recognizes Internationa...
|May 17
|Jeeshush Sheeeria
|1
|Editorial: Young and homeless
|May 17
|LMLS
|1
|Cell tower badly needed: Rogers (Jul '14)
|May 3
|just like here
|6
|a Beyond bizarre:a N.L. premier under fire afte...
|May 1
|Ex Senator Santpo...
|1
|Community activities, meetings (Jul '09)
|Apr '17
|Grandparent in Mi...
|5
|Thinking of moving to Newfoundland - help and a... (Jan '07)
|Apr '17
|mella
|89
Find what you want!
Search Newfoundland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC