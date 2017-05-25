Torbay left with cleanup costs after ...

Torbay left with cleanup costs after raucous May 24 party trashes private property

Next Story Prev Story
58 min ago Read more: CBC News

Torbay Mayor Ralph Tapper says the town will help cover the cost of cleaning up after a May 24 party. A private property in Torbay has become a dumping ground after a May 24 party - and it's not the first time the site was left with a massive cleanup after the long weekend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newfoundland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 8 hr Maestro 62,329
News Human Rights Commission recognizes Internationa... May 17 Jeeshush Sheeeria 1
News Editorial: Young and homeless May 17 LMLS 1
News Cell tower badly needed: Rogers (Jul '14) May 3 just like here 6
News a Beyond bizarre:a N.L. premier under fire afte... May 1 Ex Senator Santpo... 1
News Community activities, meetings (Jul '09) Apr '17 Grandparent in Mi... 5
Thinking of moving to Newfoundland - help and a... (Jan '07) Apr '17 mella 89
See all Newfoundland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newfoundland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Newfoundland

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,066 • Total comments across all topics: 281,311,175

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC