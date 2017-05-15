Tips lead to arrests of afternoon imp...

Tips lead to arrests of afternoon impaired drivers in St. John's

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Telegram

Around noon Monday, a concerned member of the public called the RNC about a possible impaired driver trying to leave a parking lot in the west end of St. John's. A 45-year-old man was arrested and charged with impaired driving and driving over the legal limit for alcohol.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newfoundland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Human Rights Commission recognizes Internationa... 8 min Buford 2
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 3 hr Parishioner 62,310
News Editorial: Young and homeless 7 hr LMLS 1
News Cell tower badly needed: Rogers (Jul '14) May 3 just like here 6
News a Beyond bizarre:a N.L. premier under fire afte... May 1 Ex Senator Santpo... 1
News Community activities, meetings (Jul '09) Apr 21 Grandparent in Mi... 5
Thinking of moving to Newfoundland - help and a... (Jan '07) Apr '17 mella 89
See all Newfoundland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newfoundland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. American Idol
More from around the web
 

Newfoundland

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,896 • Total comments across all topics: 281,079,315

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC