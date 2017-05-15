Tips lead to arrests of afternoon impaired drivers in St. John's
Around noon Monday, a concerned member of the public called the RNC about a possible impaired driver trying to leave a parking lot in the west end of St. John's. A 45-year-old man was arrested and charged with impaired driving and driving over the legal limit for alcohol.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Human Rights Commission recognizes Internationa...
|8 min
|Buford
|2
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|3 hr
|Parishioner
|62,310
|Editorial: Young and homeless
|7 hr
|LMLS
|1
|Cell tower badly needed: Rogers (Jul '14)
|May 3
|just like here
|6
|a Beyond bizarre:a N.L. premier under fire afte...
|May 1
|Ex Senator Santpo...
|1
|Community activities, meetings (Jul '09)
|Apr 21
|Grandparent in Mi...
|5
|Thinking of moving to Newfoundland - help and a... (Jan '07)
|Apr '17
|mella
|89
Find what you want!
Search Newfoundland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC