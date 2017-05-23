Terry Fox stamp unveiled in Newfoundl...

Terry Fox stamp unveiled in Newfoundland and Labrador

Read more: Western Star

Judith Fox, sister of Terry, unveiled the stamp at Mile 0 by St. John's City Hall to commemorate his Marathon of Hope that began from St. John's on April 12, 1980. It was the sixth if 10 special Canada Post stamps to be unveiled by June 1. Fox lost his leg to cancer at age 18. According to the Terry Fox Foundation website, on Sept.

Newfoundland

