St. John's pharmacy hit in armed robbery
A suspect is in custody in a late afternoon Thursday armed robbery at a pharmacy on Freshwater Road in St. John's. A 38-year-old man is facing charges of armed robbery, wearing a disguise with Intent to commit an Indictable offence and breach of court orders.
