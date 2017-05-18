St. John's pharmacy hit in armed robbery

A suspect is in custody in a late afternoon Thursday armed robbery at a pharmacy on Freshwater Road in St. John's. A 38-year-old man is facing charges of armed robbery, wearing a disguise with Intent to commit an Indictable offence and breach of court orders.

